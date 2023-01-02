HomeNewsOpinion

Markets are headed for consolidation at these levels

Hemant Kanawala   •

Strength in earnings may cap the downside but at the same time, premium valuations could cap the upside

In light of monetary policy normalisation globally, there is limited potential for re-rating of Nifty valuation levels. (Representative image)
Highlights: Indian equities have held up far better than their emerging peers Most part of FY22 saw Indian companies’ EPS revisions get upward momentum led by globally-oriented sectors Recently concluded Q2FY23 earnings seasons, laid a lot of investor concerns around domestic recovery to rest. The Nifty is currently pricing in a strong earnings momentum, which means all eyes are on earnings to see if they will deliver Indian equities have held up far better than their emerging peers (CYTD22 MSCI emerging markets index is...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers