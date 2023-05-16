English
    Marketing Musings: Will the iconic Cola Wars return in new avatars?

    As people look for healthier alternatives, colas and fizzy drinks as a category are nearing the last leg of their life cycle. Can the Cola companies reinvent themselves? 

    Sandip Ghose
    May 16, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST
    Youngsters are moving towards natural products. Realising this, the beverages companies are downplaying aerated products and moving their advertising dollars to non-carbonated drinks.

    Summer is upon us. I am missing the Cola wars on television. Oops! wait, I stopped watching TV a long time ago. I am sure there must be some sizzling ads in newspapers. Who is the latest Coke model? In our days it used to be Aishwarya Rai, if I remember right. Is it Alia Bhat now or some other rising star? Is Pepsi still sticking to cricketers? Then it must be Virat. But then is it Virat alone...

