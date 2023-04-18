Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Marketing Musings: What’s the difference between Aiyyo Shraddha and Rabindranath Tagore endorsing products?

Sandip Ghose   •

To become an endorser, one must first become a star. However, influencers can be self-made or created by design. This is the problem facing many sectors like the stock market and healthcare  

Influencers usually market themselves or come through small agencies which are into promoting people like them. (Representative image)
Aiyyo Shraddha is my favourite internet personality. Her Wiki bio describes her as an Indian actress, Comedian, RJ and Television Host. But I am a fan of her Instagram Sketch Comedy videos. She recently met the Prime Minister and was seen with Bill Gates discussing tuberculosis to raise awareness about the illness. Shraddha belongs to the new genre of professionals who are called ‘influencers’. Celebrities – especially Film Stars and Sportspersons – have been endorsing brands for ages. Lux has always...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers