Marketing Musings: The multibillion dollar political branding industry

Highlights Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is yet another exercise at creating Brand Rahul Every political leader these days is very conscious of his image A new breed of political entrepreneurs is busy building political brands for leaders A multibillion dollar industry has mushroomed for managing elections, crafting political brands and marketing leaders Iconography, symbols, rituals, consistent messaging are all important in politics But in the final analysis, personal brands are all about values Cynics have billed Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra as a marathon personal...