Marketing musings: How to put a commodity in a brand's clothing

Recently, a social media post showed the pack-shot of a bag of urea fertiliser being sold at a subsidised rate under a central government scheme. The product is imported and is being distributed by a leading fertiliser marketing company. Ordinarily it would have been sold under the company’s own brand name. But since the government is picking up nearly ninety percent of the product cost, it has insisted that the product should be sold with generic branding. Thus far so good. But it...