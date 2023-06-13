English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Marketing Musings: Fat cats in India’s booming pet economy

    Loneliness, working from home, snob value, lifestyle choices have all combined to spell opportunity for pet entrepreneurs

    Sandip Ghose
    June 13, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST
    Marketing Musings: Fat cats in India’s booming pet economy

    As keeping pets has become fashionable people are willing to invest in grooming. (Representative image)

    On a trip to Bangalore sometime back – while checking into the hotel I was surprised to see a board stating “Pawsome Staycations”. Talking to the Front Desk Manager, I learnt this was a special promotion they were running for pet owners to spend the weekend at the hotel. They were partnering with Pawsome – an international pet relocation agency, who were providing attendants and trainers for the pets, while the pet parents could enjoy the weekend. He further explained...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Goldilocks is here, but will the bears return?

      Jun 12, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India’s working capital cycle days improves, US backs Japan’s chip war agai...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers