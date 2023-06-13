Marketing Musings: Fat cats in India’s booming pet economy

As keeping pets has become fashionable people are willing to invest in grooming. (Representative image)

On a trip to Bangalore sometime back – while checking into the hotel I was surprised to see a board stating “Pawsome Staycations”. Talking to the Front Desk Manager, I learnt this was a special promotion they were running for pet owners to spend the weekend at the hotel. They were partnering with Pawsome – an international pet relocation agency, who were providing attendants and trainers for the pets, while the pet parents could enjoy the weekend. He further explained...