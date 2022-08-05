English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Market rally delivers hard lessons for fund managers

    Too much money was tied up in the safe hidey hole of cash before stock prices bounced back

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Aug 5, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Market rally delivers hard lessons for fund managers

    Representative Image

    Katie Martin Oh, poor fund managers. Why the long faces? July was great! The S&P 500 put in its best performance since late 2020, with a 9 per cent rally. It was one of the best months in the market of all time. Sure, the withdrawal of largesse by the world’s most important central banks introduces a new wave of volatility to asset prices, but this must be the rebound we’ve all been waiting for, right? Apparently not. Instead, this appears to...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Your one-minute guide to MPC deliberations

      Aug 4, 2022 / 04:48 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: How to trade on RBI policy day, IndiGo flying high, Devyani International baking it big, sparks fly on Pelosi’s Taiwan visit, Start up Street, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers