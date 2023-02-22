Market outlook ranges from hard to soft to a no landing scenario

The markets, being both complex adaptive mechanisms as well as forward discounting mechanisms, have a well-researched playbook for hard landings and soft landings.

Around September 2022, there was overwhelming consensus of a global economic recession in 2023 being the year’s defining event. The hard landing of 2023 soon became the most predicted recession in history. Despite over 282 rate hikes by central banks globally and sharp losses in both fixed income and equity markets, the global economy continued to grow in 2022. The expectation was that a recession would take hold in 2023 and the markets would first dip and then rip...