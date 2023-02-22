English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: MC PRO Masters Virtual with SMC Global @ 5pm. 
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Market outlook ranges from hard to soft to a no landing scenario

    Consensus may have pointed to a hard landing for the US economy in 2023, but data is pointing the other way. But a third possibility is coming into view as well

    Ajay Bagga
    February 22, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST
    Market outlook ranges from hard to soft to a no landing scenario

    The markets, being both complex adaptive mechanisms as well as forward discounting mechanisms, have a well-researched playbook for hard landings and soft landings.

    Around September 2022, there was overwhelming consensus of a global economic recession in 2023 being the year’s defining event. The hard landing of 2023 soon became the most predicted recession in history. Despite over 282 rate hikes by central banks globally and sharp losses in both fixed income and equity markets, the global economy continued to grow in 2022. The expectation was that a recession would take hold in 2023 and the markets would first dip and then rip...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India moves to pre-empt blackouts amid rising demand

      Feb 21, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian equities prepare for de-rating, retail investors participation in market...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers