Market outlook ranges from hard to soft to a no landing scenario

Around September 2022, there was overwhelming consensus of a global economic recession in 2023 being the year’s defining event. The hard landing of 2023 soon became the most predicted recession in history. Despite over 282 rate hikes by central banks globally and sharp losses in both fixed income and equity markets, the global economy continued to grow in 2022. The expectation was that a recession would take hold in 2023 and the markets would first dip and then rip...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India moves to pre-empt blackouts amid rising demand
Feb 21, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST
In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian equities prepare for de-rating, retail investors participation in market
