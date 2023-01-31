HomeNewsOpinion

Market data suggests budget reaction will be subdued 

Shishir Asthana   •

The biggest resistance for the Nifty is at 18000 levels where 94 lakh call options are written. On the lower side, 17500 offers some support though only around 40 lakh puts are standing to protect that level. With the market at 17662, any adverse news in the budget can take this level away. 

The Economic Survey was a non-event as far as the markets are concerned. The document as well as the press conference in the afternoon did not cause any volatility in the markets, not that much was expected. Traders are focused on the big event---the budget--- with expectations moving from a growth budget to a populist budget since this is the last full budget of the government before the general elections in 2024. Technically speaking the market is critically poised with Nifty resting at...

