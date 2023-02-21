 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mark Zuckerberg may have better luck with Elon Musk’s ‘blue tick’

Parmy Olson
Feb 21, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST

Facebook and Instagram’s subscription service is really aimed at helping influencers go viral. That might also boost spam

Mark Zuckerberg (left) owned Meta Platforms Inc recently announced a $15 subscription service for users to get a blue verified badge. It is similar to the blue verification check mark for Twitter users announced by Elon Musk (right).

Three months ago, Elon Musk announced an $11 monthly subscription service to give Twitter users a blue verification check mark.

On Sunday, Meta Platforms Inc announced largely the same thing: a $15 subscription service for users to get a blue verified badge, so long as they provide a government-issued ID.

Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg is a shameless copycat. He cloned Snapchat’s Stories feature (even calling it “Facebook Stories”), launched a copy of TikTok called Reels and imitated the live video app Periscope with Facebook Live. The strategy works. Many of these clones, like Stories and Reels, take off successfully on Instagram.

This will likely be the case with Zuckerberg’s new subscription service, even though at first glance it looks incredibly off-putting. Who’d want to pay to give Facebook their ID? The thing is, this isn’t really aimed at regular users of Facebook and Instagram. It’s aimed at creators, particularly on Instagram, and the real selling point is reach.