March PMI data for India show strong growth despite Ukraine war

The S&P Global India Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) is perhaps the latest data that members of the RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) will consider before they decide their course of action on Friday. The two most important factors to be considered, of course, are growth and inflation. It is widely expected that growth would slow and inflation rise because of the Ukraine war. But the March composite PMI, which takes into account conditions in manufacturing as well as services,...