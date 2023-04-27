 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mamukoya: The actor Kerala loved for never taking Kozhikode out of him

Dhanush Gopinath
Apr 27, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST

From making the Malabar slang popular in Kerala to comic abilities that made him a scene-stealer during the golden age for comedies in Malayalam cinema, Mamukoya’s remarkable popularity in a crowded field of great talents is a tribute to the stature he achieved

Mamukoya is one of the last actors from the Kozhikodan art group, once part of Malayalam cinema.

On hearing that Malayalam actor and ace comedian Mamukoya passed away, a close friend wrote about meeting Mamukoya as a child three decades ago. My friend was attending a dress rehearsal of a drama and Mamukoya was there. When introduced to Mamukoya, the actor got him a packet of peanuts but for my friend it felt like he had received an award from the actor.

Another person on Instagram recounted meeting Mamukoya at a Kozhikodan wedding and how he was making fun of the bride and groom like any other common man. Mamukoya was just that. The humble Kozhikodan native of that generation, who will go out of the way to help a fellow being. He was one amongst us.

From A City Of Artists

Mamukoya is one of the last actors from the Kozhikodan art group, once part of Malayalam cinema. Kozhikode (Calicut) in North Kerala was blessed to be the home of a large group of talented artists and writers in Kerala society from the 1950s onwards. Writers like SK Pottekkad, Vaikom Muhammed Basheer, MT Vasudevan Nair, and Thikkodiyan flourished here. Artists like KP Ummer, Vincent, Balan K Nair, MS Baburaj, T Damodaran Master, IV Sasi, and Kuthiravattom Pappu took Kozhikode’s name across Kerala with their electrifying performances.