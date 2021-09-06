‘Make in India’ needs a quality revolution

One of the most striking contrasts for global buyers in sourcing products from India vis-a-vis China remains an astonishing lack of attention to quality among a huge majority of Indian manufacturers. This problem is acutely pronounced at small and medium scale manufacturing (MSME) sector.

For example, in the apparel and textiles sector, India is home to many world-class and quality-conscious manufacturers. Similarly, other industries also have top-quality manufacturers.

It is outside the big-league players that we see a precipitous decline in adherence to the global quality standards. Contrast this with China, where there is no shortage of small or midsized firms following strict United States and European standards of quality.

The pandemic brought this point home yet again. In early 2020, as the demand for three-ply masks shot through the roof around the world, our teams struggled to find even a handful of manufacturers from India who were making masks that met the US FDA’s or EU CE standards for exports. In comparison, hundreds of such factories in China — a majority of them small or midsize units — were readily producing their FDA/CE certification on demand.

This experience, among others, has led us to conclude that poor quality controls remain perhaps the biggest self-inflicted barrier to growth of Indian exports. This is a problem area which needs attention and the gaps need to be addressed.

To begin with, we need to recognise that quality, like charity, begins at home. Most Indian small-scale units were set up to meet domestic or local demand, and they have bought into the self-perpetuating myth that Indian customers are fine with goods of lower quality.

Garments and apparel manufactured in India and sold in Indian retail stores are rarely tested vigorously for strength, stretchability, and tear resistance of the fabric. This is readily apparent to anyone in India who has bought a pair of jeans or shirt from the US or Europe — the difference in quality is stark. This is changing, but not at the pace where India brands can be considered globally competitive.

Now, when these very manufacturers aim for growth through exports, they are seldom aware of quality standards demanded by foreign buyers. In other cases, they decide that implementing higher quality controls in factories is not worth the significant time and investment for a reward in the distant future.

Education and awareness-building are the keys to addressing this issue at an individual unit level. In some cases, local associations have also played a crucial role. In Ahmedabad, Gujarat, an association of chemical and pharma manufacturers formulated a set of world-class standards for effluent treatment and disposal, which were then mandated for all member units. Pressure from industry peers eventually forced all units to invest in expensive yet effective waste treatment plants, allowing their products to pass even the strictest sourcing requirements from buyers around the world. Exports took off, and all units earned a handsome return on their investments.

While the manufacturers don a big share of the responsibility to maintain global standards of quality, there is important work to be done by other stakeholders as well. Most critically, we need a thorough overhaul of our domestic standards enshrined under ISI/BIS, bringing the standards themselves as well as procedures for checks and audits as close to their global counterparts as possible. Our domestic standards are outdated or weak and are seldom accepted by international buyer of repute.

Even if we were to concede that a complete overhaul of the ISI/BIS specifications may be a long-drawn and tiresome process, the job at hand can also be accomplished by a myriad of government-funded ‘export promotion councils’, who can each undertake promulgation and audit of world-class standards for industries and units falling under their respective jurisdiction.

For India to be a key player in global exports it necessitates a pervasive attention and adherence to global standards of quality, particularly among small scale manufacturers. While we have a favourable external environment with most global buyers looking to hedge their bets outside China, India must trigger a quality revolution among its manufacturers in order to grab this opportunity.

Minesh Pore is CEO, TheBuyHive.com.