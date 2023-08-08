Investing in Markets: Make haste slowly and keep an eye on costs

A trader can still clock net profits despite booking big losses and smaller gains.

In 1972 a behavioural scientist by the name of Walter Mischel conducted an experiment that should be the gold standard in investor behaviour in financial markets for all times. He asked a bunch of children to make a simple choice. He would leave them in a room with a jar of marshmallows and give them two options. Either eat one marshmallow right away or wait for fifteen minutes and eat two marshmallows as a reward for being patient. This was...