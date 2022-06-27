HomeNewsOpinion

Maharashtra Politics: Sena Vs Senapati

Suvashis Maitra   •

It is almost certain now that the political drama in Maharashtra, which has split the Shiv Sena vertically, will not end up in the floor of the assembly but in the court of law, in the office of the election commission and on the streets

The government of the richest state in India, Maharashtra, is in turmoil. The majority of the legislators of the Shiv Sena (the main constituent of the state’s ruling coalition), led by their leader Eknath Shinde, are holed up in Assam. These MLAs have already expressed their wish to form a new government without the support of the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress. Logically, it is clear that the BJP will be the life-line of that proposed government, although...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers