 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Madhya Pradesh: BJP knows Shivraj Singh Chouhan is its best bet to win the 2023 assembly elections

Anup Dutta
Mar 20, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST

Good fortune, smart politics, and genuine popular connect have characterised Chouhan’s 20-year journey from then CM Digvijaya Singh’s challenger to longest serving BJP CM of any state. So reports that he will lead BJP in the upcoming elections, while aiming for an unprecedented fifth term as MP CM, come as no surprise

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Image: PTI/File)

In November 2003, the Bharatiya Janata Party made a surprise announcement that Shivraj Singh Chouhan, until then a four-term Member of Parliament, would contest from the Raghogarh assembly constituency, the impregnable seat of then Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay (he now prefers Digvijaya) Singh. Chouhan arrived at the Bhopal Railway Station to a warm reception before travelling to Raghogharh to join the contest with Digvijay Singh. However, Chouhan couldn’t succeed though his party did, bringing the ten-year rule of the Congress to an end.

An Accidental CM

A few months later, the Karnataka flag case resurfaced and Uma Bharti who led the BJP to a thumping majority in Madhya Pradesh from Digvijaya Singh’s invincible rule had to resign from Chief Minister post. Bharti handed over the CM gaddi to Babulal Gaur and went on a 16-day yatra from Hubli in Karnataka to Amritsar, passing through seven states and one union territory.

Almost a year later, the BJP Parliamentary Board decided to make Chouhan the new leader in Madhya Pradesh, forcing Uma’s surprise choice Gaur to resign. As expected, Chouhan’s entry came with immediate consequences. Two CMs were in office before him and signs of disunity in the party were very evident.