Madhya Pradesh: BJP knows Shivraj Singh Chouhan is its best bet to win the 2023 assembly elections

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Image: PTI/File)

In November 2003, the Bharatiya Janata Party made a surprise announcement that Shivraj Singh Chouhan, until then a four-term Member of Parliament, would contest from the Raghogarh assembly constituency, the impregnable seat of then Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay (he now prefers Digvijaya) Singh. Chouhan arrived at the Bhopal Railway Station to a warm reception before travelling to Raghogharh to join the contest with Digvijay Singh. However, Chouhan couldn’t succeed though his party did, bringing the ten-year rule of the Congress to an end.

An Accidental CM

A few months later, the Karnataka flag case resurfaced and Uma Bharti who led the BJP to a thumping majority in Madhya Pradesh from Digvijaya Singh’s invincible rule had to resign from Chief Minister post. Bharti handed over the CM gaddi to Babulal Gaur and went on a 16-day yatra from Hubli in Karnataka to Amritsar, passing through seven states and one union territory.

Almost a year later, the BJP Parliamentary Board decided to make Chouhan the new leader in Madhya Pradesh, forcing Uma’s surprise choice Gaur to resign. As expected, Chouhan’s entry came with immediate consequences. Two CMs were in office before him and signs of disunity in the party were very evident.

Despite the turn of luck in his favour, Chouhan didn’t rest easy. It was a period when the Congress was frequently cornering the government over its failure to be accountable to the popular mandate. So Chouhan started off with a firm objective to take complete administrative control of the state, down to the block level, and to be known as a man of the masses.

A Moderate’s Triumph

And to become a strong CM candidate in the first general elections he would face at the helm of the state government, he targeted the opposition Congress aggressively and incessantly for failing the state despite ruling it the longest. But in 2008, after the assembly election results were out, instead of taking credit, Chouhan was modesty personified terming it a victory of the people of Madhya Pradesh who recognised the government's good work and brushing aside queries of being made CM again, saying: "I am a loyal worker of the party. Whatever assignment I am given, I implement it quietly.”

This was Chouhan’s moment in the sun, the near realisation of a long-awaited pivotal power moment. And even the people of Madhya Pradesh had taken a genuine liking for the leader who projected the party’s pro-Hindutva line at all times, yet did it with a pleasant approach and while keeping a low profile.

Soon enough, Chouhan opened the gates of his residence for almost all castes and communities. He wore a skullcap and was seen sitting with Rozedars while a muezzin gave the azan call to celebrate Eid. He decorated his residence with lights to mark Guru Parv, birthday of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak Dev, and made efforts to mark Christmas. “Brand Chouhan” remained the best bet and once again BJP reclaimed power in 2013.

Setback And Revival

By 2018 however, 15 years after stealing Digvijaya’s thunder, declining returns were beginning to set in. Despite the BJP debacle in the elections, Chouhan couldn’t be hastily dumped as was feared would happen to him. The turn of events that led to 22 sitting MLAs owing allegiance to Jyotiraditya Scindia switching over to the saffron party brought him back to the political reckoning after over a year in the wilderness.

Had Chouhan not become CM in 2020 and not helped BJP win 19 out of the 28 constituencies in the bypolls, the plot could have gone completely awry for him. Since then, many times in the last three years, political circles were abuzz with talk of an impending leadership change in the MP government but they were just that: rumours.

There has clearly been a rethink in the BJP vis-à-vis Chouhan. The victory in the bypolls was entirely to his credit. Those who wanted him replaced, both within his party and the opposition, have gone silent. They realise that Chouhan will not be replaced ahead of the crucial 2023 assembly polls despite the precedents in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Tripura and Karnataka.

If the BJP improves its performance from the 2018 assembly election in the assembly elections this November, it will be largely because of two reasons. One, the saffron party knows it has the right man for the right job at the right time. Secondly, the state Congress is in disarray. But a lot can still change between now and November. Yet Chouhan is a formidable CM candidate, because the BJP knows he enjoys popular trust, and that is why there’s little doubt that he will continue to lead the BJP in MP for the foreseeable future.

Anup Dutta is a freelance journalist and researcher, who writes on politics, human contributions to climate change, and on LGBT+ Rights. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.