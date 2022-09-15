Madhabi Puri Buch’s speech a breath of fresh air at SEBI 

SEBI not to dictate IPO pricing Seeks transparency in pricing No plans of prohibiting retail traders in the derivative market Working on form and manner in which disclosures are to be made Open to stakeholder interactions and suggestion Market regulator SEBI’s image in the market over the last few years was that of an unfriendly autocratic busybody. This view was not that of the retail investor alone, but that of brokers, fund houses and other stakeholders. The Association of National Exchanges Members of India...