L&T's orderbook in a sweet spot, will elections play spoilsport?

Highlights L&T’s robust order book gives strong revenue visibility over next two years Order book is more than twice the annual revenue Street is factoring in slowing of order flows in the run up to general elections L&T’s diversified clientele helps weather sectoral business cycles Shares of the company are trading at rich valuations Infrastructure giant Larsen and Toubro's shares have been range bound in the last several quarters in spite of robust performance in the bounceback from COVID-19. A 30 per cent year-on-year (yoy) jump...