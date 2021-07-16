L&T's IT bets pay dividends as growth takes off
Mindtree has guided for industry leading growth in FY22 while Larsen & Toubro Infotech is also projected to clock healthy expansion in revenue
July 16, 2021 / 09:48 AM IST
Shares of Mindtree gained about 9 percent after the company impressed the Street by reporting strong revenues and order inflows in the June quarter. The Mindtree stock is now up three times from July 2019 when Larsen & Toubro (L&T) gained control. That's impressive, given the initial hostilities and concerns about the exit of co-founders. L&T’s shares were up just 3 percent during the time. In fact, shares of L&T’s other listed IT subsidiaries Larsen & Toubro Infotech and L&T Technology Services have also...