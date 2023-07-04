Lower energy costs may not spell profit bonanza for cement firms. Why?

Highlights Tumbling fuel prices will lead to huge energy cost savings for cement firms Indirect savings will also accrue through lower freight costs Total costs may drop by Rs300/tonne over next two quarters Meanwhile, 11-12 per cent demand expansion is likely in FY2024 Higher sales plus lower energy costs could boost FY2024 Ebitda margins by 230-250 bps The catch, however, lies in cement prices that may be subdued due to monsoon and competition History tells that lower energy costs need not always lead to Ebitda...