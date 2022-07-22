HomeNewsOpinion

‘Look at the 1960s, not 1970s, for economic lessons’

Veteran fund manager warns inflation could persist for years, shaping investment views

Joshua Oliver As investors fret about the risks of inflation, comparisons to the 1970s era of runaway price rises have been ten a penny. But veteran fund manager Peter Spiller believes the 1960s are a better guide to today’s markets. Spiller, who in four decades managing the Capital Gearing Investment Trust has only lost money in a single year, says savers should prepare for a period more like the 1960s when inflation did not spike as high as the 1970s, but...

