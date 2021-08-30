Long live the labour shortages

Aug 30, 2021 / 01:21 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

(Reuters)

Martin Sandbu The pandemic devastated rich countries’ economies. But there are signs that a productivity boom could be emerging from the wasteland. Economists at The Conference Board, a US think-tank, suggest this is the case. Ataman Ozyildirim and Klaas de Vries forecast that after the downturn in 2020, the US economy will rack up total factor productivity (TFP) growth of more than 2 per cent in 2021. TFP is measured by growth in output over and above that which can be...