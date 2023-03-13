 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Long-dated oil prices are too low for comfort

Javier Blas
Mar 13, 2023 / 05:39 PM IST

The futures market is mispricing the outlook for crude

Oil companies, flush with cash, are set to lift spending even higher in 2023 and beyond. (Representative Image)

It’s a puzzling mismatch. The oil industry believes it is underinvesting in future production capacity, creating the risk of future shortages and higher prices. Yet long-dated oil prices keep falling, sitting now at $65 a barrel and suggesting the market expects spending would be more than enough to avoid a gap. Either the industry is wrong — or the market is.

My bet is that both are somewhat wrong. I’m not trying to hedge my view, but it looks like the industry is exaggerating its alarm about investment. Still, if I have to choose a side, I would bet against the market. Long-dated oil future prices appear too low right now. More is at stake than billions of dollars of oil investment in new projects, or wagers in the futures market. If the industry is right, it would mean higher prices in the second half of this decade, potentially fueling fresh inflation in the global economy.

The incongruity between the industry and the market was in full display last week at the annual CERAWeek, the world’s biggest energy conference, which attracted more than 7,000 delegates to Houston.

From Darren Woods, the boss of Exxon Mobil Corp, to Wael Sawan, the new chief executive officer at Shell Plc, everyone warned about underinvestment. “This is a depletion business,” Woods told the conference. “Investment has been lower than what’s needed.” Last year, the oil and gas industry spent $499 billion on production, according to the International Energy Forum, a body that promotes dialogue between energy producing and consuming nations. If the industry is to meet future oil demand, the IEF estimates that spending would need to rise to $640 billion by 2030. But the guidance from companies suggest such an increase isn’t on the cards.