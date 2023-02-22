Lithium discovery excellent news, now for the hard work of mining and refining it

Highlights India’s discovery of inferred lithium reserves good news But proven reserves different from inferred reserves Large inferred reserves do not automatically mean easily and cheaply extractible reserves Mining lithium is highly polluting Last year, China was estimated to control 65 percent of the global lithium refining and processing capacity India needs to build expertise and capacity in refining and processing of lithium The Geological Survey of India (GSI) announcement that it had established “inferred lithium reserves” of 5.9 million tonnes (MT) in the Salal-Haimana area of...