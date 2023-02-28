Lithium’s rising output poses an environmental dilemma

As developed as well as developing countries adopt ambitious emission and other environmental targets, the demand for lithium – also dubbed white gold – is shooting up. And that has spurred a worldwide race to find newer lithium reserves, vastly increasing mining of the mineral and lithium refining capacities. At the same time, climate and environmental observers are posing uncomfortable questions about the “clean antecedents” of the white gold. And it is also pitting the interests of richer countries against...