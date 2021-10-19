Listed companies driving a 3C rise in temperatures

Oct 19, 2021 / 01:07 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

The study found a majority (57 percent) of those companies, which are constituents of the MSCI All Country World Investable Market Index, did not align with any globally agreed temperature target. (Representative image)

Emma Boyde World temperatures will rise 3C if listed companies do nothing to change their current projected emissions, new research suggests, underlining the difficulty of trying to invest sustainably in broad-based passively managed ETFs. The October 2021 release of the quarterly MSCI Net-Zero Tracker, which examines the progress of more than 9,000 of the world’s most investable companies towards reducing carbon emissions, reveals the companies’ contribution to global warming. The study found a majority (57 percent) of those companies, which are constituents...