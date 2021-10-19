MARKET NEWS

Opinion

Listed companies driving a 3C rise in temperatures

A study found that materials and utilities sectors accounted for the bulk of global corporate emissions, but there were high emitters in every sector

©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Oct 19, 2021 / 01:07 PM IST
The study found a majority (57 percent) of those companies, which are constituents of the MSCI All Country World Investable Market Index, did not align with any globally agreed temperature target. (Representative image)

Emma Boyde World temperatures will rise 3C if listed companies do nothing to change their current projected emissions, new research suggests, underlining the difficulty of trying to invest sustainably in broad-based passively managed ETFs. The October 2021 release of the quarterly MSCI Net-Zero Tracker, which examines the progress of more than 9,000 of the world’s most investable companies towards reducing carbon emissions, reveals the companies’ contribution to global warming. The study found a majority (57 percent) of those companies, which are constituents...

