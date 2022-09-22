Liquidity and RBI: A face-off!

According to the Reserve Bank of India, India's banking system liquidity has slipped into deficit for the first time in nearly 40 months to a low of Rs. 21,873 crores, from a surplus of Rs. 8 lakh crores almost a year back. That’s a significant fall in the RBI’s surplus liquidity in the banking sytem. A liquidity crisis means a scarcity of the two main sources of liquidity in the economy i.e. bank loans and the commercial paper market. But here we...