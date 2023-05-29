Lex: The staggering cost of a green hydrogen economy

May 29, 2023 / 10:43 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Green has the potential to penetrate many corners of our economies and be instrumental in the fight against climate change.

Camilla Palladino Green hydrogen has a seductive appeal. Done right, this zero-emissions energy source has the potential to penetrate many corners of our economies and be instrumental in the fight against climate change. It can be transported over long distances, stored for lengthy periods and some existing fossil fuel infrastructure such as gas pipelines can be adapted to handle it. These attributes help explain the rush of excitement around the gas, also referred to as “clean” or renewable hydrogen. Unlike its most...