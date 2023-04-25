Lex | Tesla: the problem is Elon Musk’s multitasking, not his stake

Apr 25, 2023 / 11:48 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Elon Musk's shares do not carry super voting rights meaning he is unable to force change with a vote. Musk’s sway has always depended more on his personality than his stake.

Tesla shares are the key to Elon Musk’s ambitions. The Technoking has spent the past eighteen months selling stock in the electric-car company, in part to aid his purchase of Twitter. Shareholders are worried he may sell more. Yet thanks to a generous pay deal his stake in Tesla remains steady. In 2018, Musk owned 22 per cent of Tesla. Data from the company shows that he still owns just under 21 per cent of its stock, despite large sales....