Lex | Tech sell-off: Record fundraising has given start-ups breathing space

Technology stocks are down but the strength of recent investments means companies have some protection Investment in tech companies is stalling as valuations fall. Tech stocks are dragging markets lower, pushing the Nasdaq index down 24 per cent this year. Shares in Snap have crashed by two-thirds and Amazon by nearly a third. But start-ups still have reason to be hopeful. Forecasters believe demand for the tech products and services they provide will increase this year. Despite rising inflation and geopolitical...