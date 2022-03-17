Lex | Oil supply chain: Spiralling margin calls elevate risk of Lehman moment

Mar 17, 2022 / 10:54 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

(Representative image)

Central banks are by definition lenders of last resort. At first blush, oil traders appear optimistic in asking for help from this source. The health of globe-trotting, private sector businesses such as Vitol and Glencore is not generally seen as crucial to financial stability. But these are exceptional times. Up to a tenth of world oil is out of circulation due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Energy prices are spiralling. Margin calls are hurting. Hedges may exceed the cost of...