LEX: Lyft — fare cuts bring little cheer for Uber peer

Lyft has no clear path to profitability. If it raises prices to its riders or increases charges on drivers, they will simply defect to Uber.

Lyft would like investors to think it is back in the driver’s seat. The number of active riders on its ride-hailing platform has hit a three and a half year high. Drivers have flocked back to work for Lyft. That is despite fierce competition from larger rival Uber. Markets took a different view. Lyft’s shares fell 8 per cent on Wednesday, taking its losses over the past year to 43 percent. While ridership is up 8 per cent at 21.5mn...