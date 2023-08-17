Lex: How investors are underpricing climate risks

Aug 17, 2023 / 01:20 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Climate change-induced disasters could put at least $314bn of annual agriculture production in jeopardy

Vanessa Houlder and Nathalie Thomas The world is reeling from record-breaking heatwaves, wildfires and rainfall. Devastating floods have ravaged northern China. Wildfires have ripped through Canada, southern Europe and, in recent days, the Hawaiian island of Maui. The human toll from these disasters, which experts say are becoming more common and more intense due to human-induced climate change, can be counted first of all in the thousands of lives lost. But it can also be measured in the economic value destroyed, and potentially...