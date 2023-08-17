English
    Lex: How investors are underpricing climate risks

    The costs of inaction on global warming are potentially vast and often not sufficiently factored in to asset values

    Financial Times
    Aug 17, 2023 / 01:20 PM IST
    Climate change-induced disasters could put at least $314bn of annual agriculture production in jeopardy

    Vanessa Houlder and Nathalie Thomas The world is reeling from record-breaking heatwaves, wildfires and rainfall. Devastating floods have ravaged northern China. Wildfires have ripped through Canada, southern Europe and, in recent days, the Hawaiian island of Maui. The human toll from these disasters, which experts say are becoming more common and more intense due to human-induced climate change, can be counted first of all in the thousands of lives lost. But it can also be measured in the economic value destroyed, and potentially...

