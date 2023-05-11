Lex | Google: AI additions to search should stave off rivals

May 11, 2023 / 12:45 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Google’s plan to watermark AI-generated content means it is carving out a clever role as industry monitor.

For Google, artificial intelligence represents both threat and opportunity. Microsoft’s early integration of AI into its Bing search engine posed the first real challenge to Google search’s dominance in years. But Google’s own investments should protect its market share. The success of a competitor is not a happy reason to roll out change. But it appears to have electrified Google. At the company’s showcase I/O event on Wednesday (named for the 1 and 0 at the start and end of...