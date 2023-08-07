English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Lex | CEO height: the long and the short of it

    In 2015, US investigators found that salaries were 9-15 per cent larger in the 75th height percentile than the 25th

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Aug 7, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Lex | CEO height: the long and the short of it

    Academic research suggests humans prefer lofty, imposing leaders

    The merry-go-round in jobs at the UK’s largest companies is whirling again. NatWest, BT and AG Barr are all getting new bosses. Heavyweight assessment of incoming chief executives will focus on experience, character and, of course, gender. Gossip around company water coolers may include discussion of how tall or short the new boss is. Academic research suggests humans prefer lofty, imposing leaders. UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has appeared to mock the stature of prime minister Rishi Sunak. Jacqueline Gold,...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | America’s problems shouldn’t be the world’s headache

      Aug 4, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: M&M’s move to buy stake in RBL Bank, Power Grid and NTPC's over ambitious cap...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers