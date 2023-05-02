 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lessons from Isaac Asimov on taming AI

Parmy Olson
May 02, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST

Scientists who broke away from OpenAI say they’re creating a safer version of ChatGPT. Co-founder Jared Kaplan explains their approach

Anthropic calls itself an “AI safety” company that’s building “steerable” systems.

Technology companies are falling over themselves to promote expertise in generative Artificial Intelligence, the hot new technology that churns out text and images as well as humans can. But few are clamoring for the title of “safest AI firm.”

That is where Anthropic comes in. The San Francisco-based startup was founded by former researchers at OpenAI who rankled at its increasingly commercial focus and split away to create their own firm. Anthropic calls itself an “AI safety” company that’s building “steerable” systems, including a large language model similar to the one underpinning OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Anthropic’s approach to building safer AI might seem unusual. It involves creating a set of moral principles — which the company hasn’t yet divulged — for its own chatbot to follow. This works by having the AI model continuously critique the chatbot on its answers to various questions and asking whether those responses are in line with its principles. This kind of self-evaluation means Anthropic’s chatbot, known as Claude, has much less human oversight than ChatGPT.

Can that really work?