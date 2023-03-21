 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lessons for RBI from its mandate that made recurring payments a nightmare

Bharath Reddy & Anupam Manur
Mar 21, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST

Subscription services, and firms dependent on recurring transactions for subscription revenues, were badly hit. Easy exits for consumers locked into unhelpful subscriptions shouldn’t be RBI’s remit. Central bank must focus on monetary policy, stabilising the financial system and making payment systems better

The frustrating experience of a recurring card payment to a foreign merchant failing and the card being declined is one which is all too familiar for most of us. Every now and then, you can find someone complaining about failed card payments on social media. This is largely due to the onerous regulations put forth by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The RBI had mandated that from October 1, 2021, for every recurring transaction below Rs 5,000, banks must send a notification at least 24 hours before the renewal date. For amounts over Rs 5,000, a one-time password was required to authorise every transaction.

Laudable Intention, But

The rationale of the RBI’s intervention was that exiting from subscriptions is often deliberately complicated, and people often remain subscribed to services they don’t use. Free trial periods sometimes turn into indefinite subscriptions when users forget to cancel. In other instances, there was a jarring difference between entry and exit – subscribe with one click but send a physical form or call to unsubscribe. RBI’s mandate aimed to help customers keep track of their subscriptions and exit unwanted ones.