Lessons AAP, Arvind Kejriwal should learn from Delhi excise policy row

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has several lessons for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its national convener, Arvind Kejriwal. AAP is working towards becoming a national alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but the party's vision is majorly limited to Delhi, where it has been in power since 2015. Meanwhile, the arrest of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and the CBI case against Sisodia has raised questions about AAP’s functioning, ideology, and political future.

Kejriwal, who emerged from the India Against Corruption movement, and has held high his fight against corruption, has no definitive stand on combating allegations of corruption against leaders close to him. This ambiguity on a key principle will hurt the party.

Within two months of winning a landslide victory in Punjab in March, the Bhagwant Mann government sacked Health Minister Vijay Singla. Singla was soon arrested by the anti-corruption branch, and this step was correctly lauded by the people of Punjab.

But when the allegations were made against Sisodia, AAP has refused to talk about the controversial excise policy. The key allegation against Sisodia is of deliberate procedural lapses in the policy in a bid to extend undue advantages to certain people pertaining to liquor licenses. These allegations were first pointed out by the Delhi government’s Chief Secretary.

Winning Back Trust

The policy came into its own in November. AAP praised the policy, and claimed it to be the ‘best excise policy’ in India. According to AAP, this policy was intended to liberalise liquor trade by privatising. The Kejriwal government also claimed that it would increase the revenue by Rs 10,000 crore.

That the government has gone back to the old excise policy further strengthens allegations against Sisodia and the AAP government. AAP would do well to explain to the people the situation and whether or not there have been lapses on the government’s side. It is important for any political party to win the trust of the people, and to uphold that trust.

Overdependence

Beyond the political strategy, there is a lesson for Kejriwal in terms of running the Delhi government. Kejriwal is a unique Chief Minister who has no portfolios, except for a brief period where he held the water ministry.

The Delhi government's entire operations depended on Jain and Sisodia; they were the two pillars on which the AAP government functioned. With Jain in judicial custody, and the probe heat on Sisodia, the work of the government will be severely hampered. It is imperative that Kejriwal end his government's overdependence on just two individuals.

Kejriwal will also have to work on increasing the transparency when it comes to AAP’s inner workings. This is imperative for a party which claims to be on a crusade against corruption. For example, the CBI named former OML CEO Vijay Nair in its FIR. In Delhi’s political circles, Nair, who has been accused of sexual harassment, is known to be the person behind Kejriwal’s social media strategy, media relations, and campaigns. This does not augur well for AAP’s brand of politics.

Where’s The Proof?

Questions about AAP’s credibility are also being raised. A day after the raid at Sisodia’s office, Kejriwal, AAP MLAs, and other functionaries claimed that the BJP was out to poach its leaders. A show of strength was held at Rajghat, and so was a confidence motion in the assembly. The problem here is that these claims have been made in the absence of any proof. What has come to bite AAP after Sisodia made a claim that he received a message from BJP to switch sides, is the statement from former AAP leader Yogendra Yadav that similar claims made in the past were fake. Given this, questions on credibility and optics are not out of context, and AAP should come clean by presenting proof of the allegations made against the BJP.

Ambiguous Stand

Another factor is that political parties in the Opposition are unlikely to come out in support of AAP because Kejriwal’s political stand is ambiguous at best. While AAP did not attend any of the Opposition meetings to decide on a candidate for the President or the Vice President, it voted for Opposition candidates. Moreover, AAP has seldom come out in support of other political parties in the Opposition.

AAP has the potential to go national, and its focus on education and health deserve mention. However, when it comes to its stand against corruption it cannot kick the can down the road any longer. The CBI raid against Sisodia should be an opener for Kejriwal.