Legal Matters | Dissent is not disaffection to attract sedition

SG Vombatkere & Others Vs Union of India marked a turning point in our constitutional history, signalling a victory for human rights, civil liberties, and free speech in India. The Supreme Court’s order to keep the archaic law in abeyance till it examines the provision comes against the backdrop of the swoop down on activists in the country, and even hashtags such as 'urban naxals' labelled on dissenters. The order infuses hope in the minds of citizens in their constitutional guarantees, and safeguards against arbitrary and vindictive State action.

However, it would be premature to uncork the champagne bottles. Pending final adjudication on whether the draconian Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is ultra vires the Constitution, the court has said that it would “hope and expect” that the State exercises restraint in registering fresh cases or taking coercive action on those pending. Don’t forget that even years after Section 66A of the Information Technology Act was struck down by the apex court in Shreya Singhal Vs Union of India, First Information Reports (FIRs) are still being registered in many parts of India, and courts have had to pull up the authorities for non-application of mind.

Does Section 124A IPC — a colonial relic of 1860 vintage, meant to stifle the freedom struggle — stand a chance of survival when pitted against the might and protective sweep of the Constitution of India? Hardly. It refers to broad terms like “hatred”, “contempt”, and “disaffection” against the State by words, spoken or written, or signs or visible representation. A distinction ought to be made between a nation and a government established by law, and a political party or leader. There is a fox trot in this provision. Although Explanation 1 of this Section illustrates ‘disaffection’ as “disloyalty” and “all feelings of enmity”, Explanations 2 and 3 clarify that “comments expressing disapprobation” of the “measures” or “administrative action” of the government “with a view to obtain their alteration by lawful means” do not constitute an offence.

The sedition section is also hit directly by Article 13 of the Constitution which states that laws inconsistent with or in derogation of fundamental rights are void. Now here’s the catch. Article 19(1)(a) on freedom of speech and expression is subject to reasonable restrictions in Article 19(2) that has a big list, including sovereignty and integrity, security, public order or incitement. On the ground, it is left to the interpretation of the official machinery. Like defamation, the trial is the punishment.

When the Supreme Court in Kedar Nath Singh Vs State of Bihar, in 1962, upheld the constitutional validity of the sedition provision on the ground of “permissible legislative interference with fundamental rights”, it made it clear that “an intention or tendency to create disturbance of law and order or incitement to violence” is necessary to invoke this provision.

National security is paramount. Activists are not above the law. But can a perceived threat to 'public order' be an excuse to clamp down on citizens triggering a chilling effect on freedom of expression? Can dissent be criminalised? Hitting the nail on the head, a three judge Bench of the Supreme Court in an interim order in Romila Thapar & Others Vs Union of India (2018) observed that “dissent is the safety valve of democracy. If dissent is not allowed, democracy will burst under pressure.”

If criticism or protests are to be deemed inflammatory and seditious, there must be a direct cause and effect made out between the acts and disruption of public order. The Supreme Court's observation in S Rangarajan Vs P Jagjivan Ram (1989) is instructive. “The anticipated danger should not be remote, conjectural or farfetched. The expression of thought should be intrinsically dangerous to the public interest. In other words, the expression should be inseparable like the equivalent of a 'spark in a powder keg'.”

The founding fathers of our Constitution did not intend citizens to be puppets. The development of a ‘spirit of inquiry and reform’ is listed as one of the Fundamental Duties under Article 51A(h). This may be legitimately interpreted as speaking truth to power. As Justice Robert Jackson of the United States Supreme Court once held: “Thought control is a copyright of totalitarianism. It is not the function of our Government to keep the citizen from falling into error. It is the function of the citizen to keep the Government from falling into error.”

Sanjay Pinto is an author, and advocate practising at the Madras High Court. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.