 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Live News Updates: Ahead of elections, Joe Biden announces steps to reduce gas prices in US

Moneycontrol News
Oct 20, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST

Business and Politics Live Updates: Joe Biden said the Department of Energy will release another 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, extending the previously announced release, through the month of December.

Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of important news and headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates!

October 20, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

Ahead of elections, Joe Biden announces steps to reduce gas prices in US

October 20, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST

Bharat Jodo Yatra Updates:

October 20, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

Britons are skipping meals in cost of living crisis, shows survey

October 20, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST

October 20, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

GST Council to meet before mid-November; GoM reports on appellate tribunal, tax casinos on agenda