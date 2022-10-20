Live News Updates: GST Council to meet before mid-November; casinos, online gaming tax on agenda

October 20, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST

Indian Industry ready to catch momentum of country's growth: FICCI official

The Indian industry is ready to catch the momentum of the country's growth story and be a part of its march to 2047 to become a developed nation, a top industrialist has said.

There is no doubt that the Indian economy would easily surpass the goal of USD 5 trillion and then USD 10 trillion GDP, Panda told PTI, asserting that experts and economist are now talking about the country becoming a USD 30 trillion or USD 35 trillion economy. Read more