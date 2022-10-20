English
    October 20, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST

    Live News Updates: GST Council to meet before mid-November; casinos, online gaming tax on agenda

    Business and Politics Live Updates: The GST Council is likely to meet in the first half of November to discuss the reports of the panel of ministers on setting up GST appellate tribunal and levy of tax casinos and online gaming, an official said.

    Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of important news and headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates!
    • October 20, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST

      Indian Industry ready to catch momentum of country's growth: FICCI official

      The Indian industry is ready to catch the momentum of the country's growth story and be a part of its march to 2047 to become a developed nation, a top industrialist has said.

      There is no doubt that the Indian economy would easily surpass the goal of USD 5 trillion and then USD 10 trillion GDP, Panda told PTI, asserting that experts and economist are now talking about the country becoming a USD 30 trillion or USD 35 trillion economy. Read more

    • October 20, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

      GST Council to meet before mid-November; GoM reports on appellate tribunal, tax casinos on agenda


      The GST Council is likely to meet in the first half of November to discuss the reports of the panel of ministers on setting up GST appellate tribunal and levy of tax casinos and online gaming. 

      In addition, the status on the much awaited full report of the committee tasked with rationalisation of GST rates may also come up for discussion at the 48th Council meeting in Madurai. Read more

