Larger firms are getting stronger in Indian pharma market

Supriya Lifescience IPO

R Sree Ram Pharmaceutical companies may have hit a rough patch in the US, a key market. However, they are emerging stronger in India, especially the large firms. An analysis of the monthly sales numbers collated by AIOCD AWACS show a noteworthy rise in the top 20 companies’ market share in the last three years. Together, the top 20 companies gained around 300 basis points market-share in the three years to November 2021, points out Nomura Research. A hundred basis points...