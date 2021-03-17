Kerala Elections | Can K Muraleedharan retain his giant slayer image?

Representative image

Winning the Kerala assembly elections is crucial for the Congress — not only because a majority of the Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha are from the state (15), but also because losing a second straight time would shake the party’s organisational strength like never before.

While former chief minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala are leading Congress’ campaign, the focus has suddenly shifted to K Muraleedharan who is the Congress’ candidate from the Nemom assembly constituency, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

High-Stakes At Nemom

Nemom is all set to be a focal point for the national media. This is because Nemom is the lone seat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ever won in Kerala. The BJP, which expects to expand its toehold in the state, will go all out to defend this seat. Its candidate this time is former BJP state chief Kummanam Rajasekharan.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has fielded V Sivankutty, who won the seat in the 2011 elections. For the ruling CPI(M), winning Nemom would lend credence to its claim that the Left party is the true challenger to the BJP in Kerala.

Nemom will witness a high-profile three-way fight, and it is expected to be a fierce one where each party is expected to bring in the heavy artillery. It is here that Murali, as K Muraleedharan is widely known as, emerges as Congress’ go-to leader.

Why Murali?

Sixty-three-year-old Murali is the son of K Karunakaran, perhaps one of Congress’ high profile regional leaders during his time, and a popular (and controversial) Chief Minister. Murali first became a Lok Sabha MP in 1989, and is currently the MP from Vadakara in north Kerala.

What works to Murali’s advantage is that in both 2011 and 2016 he won the assembly elections from Vattiyoorkavu, which is close to Nemom. In 2016, he defeated BJP’s stalwart Rajasekharan at a time when no Congress leader was willing to stand against the then state BJP chief.

In the 2019 general elections, the Congress again turned to Murali, this time to defeat CPI(M)’s local strongman P Jayarajan in the Left stronghold of Vadakara. Murali won by a margin of 84,000-plus votes.

Another factor which adds allure to Murali’s Nemom candidacy is the fact that the names of senior leaders that were considered for Nemom, this includes Chandy.

The Nemom Challenge

In 1982 Karunakaran won the Nemom seat and the Congress intermittently won the seat. But that was then. The BJP, especially since 2011 under its sitting MLA O Rajagopal, has made remarkable inroads in the constituency. While Congress’ Shashi Tharoor won the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat in the 2020 general elections, BJP’s Rajashekaran won more votes in Nemom. In the December local body polls, the BJP won 14 of the 23 divisions in Nemom.

For many years now it has been the CPI(M)’s charge that the Congress has wilfully surrendered the Nemom seat to its weaker allies in the United Democratic Front (UDF) in a tacit understanding with the BJP. So, it is important for the Congress to prove these allegations wrong, and what better way than to send in Murali. The bonus is his emerging persona as a fearless Congressman who readily dives into the choppy waters which even those of the ilk of Chandy and Chennithala are fearful of treading.

Winning Nemom is a tall ask for Murali, but he will pull out all the stops to retain his giant slayer image.

Speculations Rife

The grapevine is already abuzz with theories and speculations that ‘What if the UDF wins and Murali takes back Nemom from the BJP, will he emerge as the tallest Congress leader in Kerala, and become Chief Minister?’

What has worked so far for Murali is that he does not belong to any of the many factions within the Congress in Kerala. To that extent he is a Congress purist. This non-alignment has also worked against him where none of the factions particularly likes him — perhaps that’s why he’s assigned the herculean tasks of contesting from seats where the Congress has a slim chance of winning.

If it was his one act of transgression, of leaving the party once, that has kept him erring on the side of caution all these years, mindful of rubbing none of the factions the wrong way, the Nemom fight would be a homecoming in more ways than one.

New Focus

While the Congress has decided on Murali’s big fight from Nemom, what it has failed to do is execute an equally aggressive game plan to field K Sudhakaran, Kannur Lok Sabha MP and KPCC working president, from Dharmadom against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

For the Congress, the Kerala assembly elections have to be all about fighting its opponents on two fronts. What else can epitomise this reality than K Muraleedharan taking on the BJP at Nemom and K Sudhakaran taking on the CPI(M) at Dharmadom. Surely the focus should no longer be on Puthuppally (from where Oommen Chandy will contest), nor on Haripad (from where Ramesh Chennithala will contest).