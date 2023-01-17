Infighting Congress fails to challenge scandal-ridden Left govt in Kerala

Representative Image

Kerala is presently enjoying the coolest weather of the year but the heat refuses to subside within the state’s factionalism-riddled Congress party. The Congress Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, has suddenly acquired considerable political strength within the party. He has won the support of a section of party leaders and workers, many of them from the Congress’s allied parties in the Opposition UDF as well as from certain influential community outfits.

Tharoor has also enraged the top managers of the established Congress factions by publicly expressing interest in running for Chief Minister in the next Assembly election in 2026. Later he backtracked after facing concerted attacks from the leaders of other factions who are themselves aspirants for the top position. However, he has made it clear that he is determined to win a foothold in the state where he did not have a strong support base till recently.

Not many expect Tharoor to emerge as a strong contestant for the chief ministerial position in the 2026 Assembly polls. The Congress high command may not allow him to enter state politics. Moreover, despite his famous communication skills, Tharoor has not been able to win any serious support within the state Congress in his 14-year political career. The confidence he presently airs about making it big in the coming months in Kerala politics seems to be based on the moderate support he claims to have got from Kerala when he contested the election for the post of AICC chief.

But the verbal attacks on Tharoor by the leaders of other Congress factions are exposing the fault lines within the party in Kerala. All this is happening at a time when the party in Kerala is at its weakest politically and functionally.

Many local-level leaders and ordinary workers are furious with top party managers such as former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and Opposition Leader VD Satheesan for indulging in factionalism instead of organising campaigns targeting the CPI(M)-led LDF Government.

They point out that there has been no other Leftist government in Kerala that had faced as many charges and scandals as the present CPI(M)-led LDF administration headed by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In its less than two years of existence, the current Kerala government is facing a plethora of allegations — the Silverline semi-high-speed railway line project to connect Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod which is facing violent protests, the ‘efforts to cover up’ the alleged corruption in the multi-crore-rupee purchases of medical equipment and accessories during Covid-19, revelations over ‘gold smuggling’ during the last LDF Government’s tenure, back-door appointments in Government posts, irregularities in the appointment of vice-chancellors and professors in universities, and the standoff between the government and governor Arif Mohammad Khan on various issues.

However, the opposition led by the Congress has not been able to effectively cash in on any of those not because the party and the UDF lack mass support but because of the faction fights. At best, it has been able to join agitations organised by people with no party affiliations. Critics within the party complain that the Congress campaigns over all these issues were limited to leaders or spokespeople appearing in TV talk shows.

Thus, the support Tharoor has been getting of late in the state —the socio-political reality of which he is probably yet to learn in full — is mainly owing to the dissatisfaction among party workers and middle-level functionaries over the party’s failure to function effectively due to the apathy of top leaders. But this support may not mean anything in the state election which, anyway, is more than three years away.

Most of the group managers in the Congress seem to believe that the LDF government, entangled in all kinds of scandals, would dig its own grave as had happened in West Bengal. They are probably forgetting the fact that strong alternative political movements had come up in Bengal at the right time to channelise the people’s anger against the communists. The general feeling is that the Congress in Kerala is simply unable to do this in its present condition.

VR Jayaraj is a senior journalist based in Kerala. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.