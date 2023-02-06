 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kerala Budget: A plan for less painful fiscal consolidation

Lekha Chakraborty
Feb 06, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST

The narrative so far in the context of Kerala has been the high debt burden of the state and its “intergenerational inequity” in the sense that today’s deficit is tomorrow’s taxes – leaving future generations in debt. With this budget, the tax burden is shifted to the present generation

The fiscal consolidation framework mandates all state governments in India to keep their fiscal deficit-GDP ratio at 3.5 percent. The extra-borrowing powers (0.5 percent) of the states are linked to power sector restructuring. Kerala is not an exception to this rule. The fiscal deficit for 2023-24 is pegged dot on 3.5 percent of GDP in Kerala Budget 2023 which was presented by Finance Minister KN Balagopal on February 3, 2023.

The fiscal deficit-GDP figure was 3.6 percent in 2022-23 revised estimates (RE), which was lower than what was pegged in 2022-23 budget estimates (BE) at 3.91 percent. During the pandemic years of 2020-21 and 2021-22, Accounts showed fiscal deficit-GDP ratios of 4.6 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively. This formidable fiscal roadmap says that there are no impending fiscal risks in the state as generally perceived. The question is how the state manages to be on the path of fiscal consolidation amidst high volatility in the intergovernmental fiscal transfers from the Union to the states. Kerala finance minister pointed out that the decline in revenue deficit grants and the discontinuation of GST compensation had further affected the fiscal space of the state.

If the fiscal deficit-GDP ratio is maintained at 3.5 percent, as envisaged within the fiscal rules framework, (with 0.5 percent extra borrowing powers of the state linked to power sector reforms) through expenditure compression, the economic growth recovery will be affected. If it is maintained through increased revenue mobilisation, the fiscal consolidation will be less painful. The aggressive announcements in the Budget 2023 to increase the tax rates including that of petrol and diesel points to the finance minister’s intention towards a less painful fiscal consolidation through a revenue buoyancy path.  This intention is well taken given the shrunken fiscal space available before him.  However, citizens are puzzled due to the timing of tax hikes amidst mounting inflation.

People vote back a government to power analysing their policies in retrospect.  Will these aggressive tax hike announcements instead of freebies in a budget be a powerful strategy to make people feel authentic about the party in power? People love to pay taxes when they are convinced about the role of government in supporting economic welfare.  The tax you pay and the benefits you derive from the government should be linked. If this link breaks, people do not show any willingness to pay taxes.