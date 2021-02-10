Kashmir | What has changed in 18 months

Representative Image (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

August 5, 2019 changed Jammu & Kashmir as we knew it. With one stroke the central government did something that no other government dreamt of.

The circumstances under which J&K was formed were special, and it called for a special status. However, over the years this special status was not politically syncing with the rest of India, and external forces took advantage of the fragile situation. Added to this, local opportunists were only interested in furthering their own agenda.

Talks failed, force didn’t yield desired results, and politics didn’t bear fruit. Nothing had worked — so a different approach was required. The power of the law is limitless, and if implemented well and in its true spirit, it can bear results. Kashmir is testimony to that.

One of the biggest concerns for the civilian population in Kashmir has been the safety of their children. The year 2018 saw a record number of civilians losing their lives due to violence in the Valley. In 2021, it no longer seems a major concern. Other common occurrences in the past were the calls for strikes and stone-pelting. Today, incidents of stone-pelting have drastically reduced and there are few takers for calls of boycott or hartal.

Revoking of J&K’s special status was met with a lot of criticism from the foreign media and sections of society. Many analysts and commentators predicted that it was the beginning of the end in Kashmir. A fear was created, especially among locals, that the removal of special status would see an influx of people from other states choosing to settle in the Union Territory. Locals were made to believe that they would lose their land, livelihood and identity.

Today, 18 months on, there is an exodus, but it is that of thousands of visiting tourists. The restoration of peace in J&K has meant that economic prospects are looking up, and not even COVID-19 can dampen the hopes of a better tomorrow.

The scrapping of special status and the subsequent presidential assent of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 also meant that state laws were done away with and central laws were introduced. This meant the powerful satraps lost control of the local banks, and the Centre’s rule also ensured the noose was tightened around foreign funding. With funds running out, alliances such as the Hurriyat and leaders like Syed Ali Shah Geelani have been pushed to the wall.

The Centre’s intervention and calculated moves such as the temporary suspension of Internet services and restriction in movements of a select few meant that it was not business as usual — and this was a further blow to the separatists. As of midnight on February 5, 4G Internet services have been restored in the whole of J&K.

With many of the traditional issues being resolved one-after-the-other, the issue of restoring statehood remains. That, I’m afraid, only time will tell. Much has been achieved, and much more needs to be done before the question of statehood is revisited.

India’s policies and steps taken since August 5, 2019 in J&K have left Pakistan without a response. Its decades-old tactics of instigating the locals, and causing unrest has been blunted by the Centre. Perhaps this is why Islamabad’s all-weather friend, China has resorted to antics in Eastern Ladakh.

This does not mean that we are out of the woods, not yet. With a pesky neighbour like Pakistan, which has a stated policy to bleed India with a thousand cuts, we cannot let our guard down. We need to be as alert as ever.

The past 18 months have been transformational for J&K, unlike anything seen in the past few decades. It will be an uphill task for India’s enemies to recover lost ground, during which the government is expected to usher in more development on the ground and empower the local people — this is expected to wean the youth away from militancy. The promise that peace holds and the hope that development will bring is enough to realign J&K on the path to regain its lost glory, and once again become ‘paradise on Earth’.