Karnataka | Who will be Congress' CM face? Party likely to repeat 2018 poll strategy

(From left to right) DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and SR Patil. (File photos)

The Congress in Karnataka is likely to adopt the successful strategy of 2018 where it won three state elections just before the 2019 general elections. It is not expected to announce a chief ministerial face, but rather opt for a combined leadership in the state elections.

The focus will be on making it a localised seat-by-seat election, highlighting the failures of the incumbent MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government rather than attacking the duo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The Congress hopes the combined efforts of its top leaders will help it win back Karnataka from the BJP.

Congress state president DK Shivakumar, and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are heading different camps within the party, and have aired their ambitions to be declared the party’s CM face. Siddaramaiah's 75th birthday bash became the bone of contention between the two camps. The septuagenarian’s supporters arranged a huge rally which was successful, with some reports saying there was a turnout of five to eight lakhs supporters.

During the event, Siddaramaiah’s supporters expected that the Congress leadership would announce his name as the CM face for the state elections. However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi refrained from making such an announcement. Instead he ensured the party presented a united face with all factions present on stage, and even got Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah to hug each other.

Congress needs both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah as they come from influential (OBC) communities, Vokkaliga and Kuruba, respectively. The party is also actively wooing the Lingayat community.

It hopes the revival of its traditional AHINDA vote block (a Kannada acronym for Alpasankhyataru or minorities, Hindulidavaru or backward classes, and Dalitaru or Dalits) with inroads into Vokkaliga (traditional backers of the Janata Dal Secular) and Lingayat community (traditional supporters of the BJP), will help it sail through in a triangular contest. Congress’ Lingayat leader SR Patil’s name has also been proposed for as the party’s CM face.

The success of the Congress rally has made the BJP jittery, and they have made plans to counter it by holding a similar rally in a show of strength.

However, the murder of a BJYM leader has put the BJP-led state government on the back foot. This, along with Bommai yet to settle in completely as Chief Minister, the Congress is sniffing a chance.

The chorus for change in the BJP state unit, and in the Bommai government have grown stronger, and though BS Yediyurappa has retired from active politics, the party in Karnataka is yet to come out of his shadow.

An incumbent party has to necessarily contest the elections on a face (presidential style) and state-level achievements. It cannot contest a seat-by-seat election as it would be an acknowledgment of the loss of confidence in the state leadership.

In 2018, three BJP-ruled states (Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan) went to polls. All of them had relatively popular chief ministerial faces in Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Raman Singh and Vasundhara Raje. The Congress like any of its state units was facing factionalism in these three states. Announcing a CM face would have compounded issues for the grand old party, and it would have played into the hands of the BJP’s presidential style of election campaigning.

Such an election campaign takes away the focus from the issues to individuals and personalities. Similarly, if the main opposition party doesn't announce a CM face, then the incumbent Chief Minister would top in pre-poll surveys, thus giving a false sense of confidence to the ruling party.

The BJP nowadays increasingly asks voters to support it in the name of Modi or the chief ministerial candidate, ignoring the local incumbent MLA/candidate. It is natural for sitting MLAs to face anti-incumbency, which if not addressed astutely, could be exploited by the Opposition in a localised contest.

Come elections, for the Congress in Karnataka, the combined efforts of its senior state leaders could turn the tide in its favour.