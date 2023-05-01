 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
It’s raining quota promises in Karnataka: Congress meets BJP’s SC-ST-Lingayat-Vokkaliga outreach by lifting quota cap to 75%

M Gautham Machaiah
May 01, 2023 / 08:33 AM IST

Psyched by BJP’s increased quotas for SCs, STs, Lingayats and Vokkaligas, Siddaramaiah promises a 75% quota ceiling, implying a slightly bigger share for every section. Sadly, this more the merrier approach neglects bettering of government schools that can offer weaker sections better worldly prospects

While parties clamour to increase quotas or to provide freebies, they have done pretty little at the ground level to empower the oppressed classes.

While the revised reservation matrix announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government  in Karnataka with an eye on the ensuing assembly elections has been challenged before the Supreme Court, the Congress has added to the confusion by promising to increase the quota to 75 percent if voted to power.

On the eve of the elections, the government increased the quota for Scheduled Caste (SC) from 15 percent to 17 percent and Scheduled Tribe (ST) from 3 percent to 7 percent. While the 32 percent existing quota for Other Backward Classes (OBC) was retained, the 4 percent reservation for Muslims was abolished and distributed equally among Lingayats and Vokkaligas, increasing their share to 7 percent and 6 percent respectively. With this, the total reservation, excluding the 10 percent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota has gone up to 56 percent breaching the 50 percent cap fixed by the apex court in the Indra Sawhney v. Union of India case.

In Vikas Kishanrao Gawali v. State of Maharashtra, the Supreme Court laid down three criteria for reservations, popularly called the triple test: setting up a dedicated commission to conduct contemporaneous rigorous empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of backwardness; specifying proportion of reservation required to be provisioned in the light of recommendations of the commission; total reservation for SCs/STs/OBCs shall not exceed 50 percent. Though this judgment was in the context of local body elections, it has an overarching impact on reservation as a whole.

BJP’s Reservation Strategy