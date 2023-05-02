 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Karnataka Elections: Can its hardfought foray into JD(S)’s Vokkaliga base backfire for BJP?

Amitabh Tiwari
May 02, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST

Karnataka Elections 2023: Both BJP and Congress are aiming to grab JD(S)’s Vokkaliga base. For Congress, DK Shivakumar’s chief ministerial ambitions is its only card but BJP has attempted inroads into the community at multiple levels. But who will the dent in JD(S)’s Vokkaliga votes help?

Over the last few elections, BJP has been able to win support from some sections of Vokkaligas in urban Bengaluru and Mysuru, and in districts of Coastal Karnataka.

The influential Vokkaligas could well decide the fate of main contenders in the Karnataka elections. Vokkaligas have acted as anchor voting segments of their patriarch Deve Gowda’s party, Janata Dal (Secular), in state elections. Bharatiya Janata Party’s failure to cross the halfway mark on its own in the state is mainly on account of its low appeal in the Vokkaliga heartland.

Vokkaligas account for 11 percent of the state's population. Six Chief Ministers of the state have hailed from the community. 42 Vokkaliga MLAs were elected in the 2018 assembly elections, 23 from JD(S), 11 from Congress and 8 from BJP.

Vokkaligas are the dominant caste in the Southern Karnataka region of Old Mysuru and Bengaluru , which includes the districts of Mandya, Bengaluru Rural, Hassan, Kolar and Chikballapura. There are 75 seats where their population is more than 10 percent.

The highest number of these seats are in Bengaluru (29) followed by Old Mysuru (24) and Central Karnataka (11). On six seats, their population is more than half of the constituency size.